Just another ‘Messiah’ you may ask? Absolutely not. For a town steeped in its tradition of Messiah performances this version was a first; the first Kirklees Youth Messiah!

Following a year of preparation, inspired by former Kirklees music advisor Barbara Lawson and with support from organisers James Morgan and Judi Sims (both from The Mastersingers), Saturday’s concert resulted in an amalgamated choir of more than 120 young voices.

In collaboration with The Mastersingers were The University of Huddersfield Chamber Choir (led by Professor John Bryan), Colne Valley Boys (Thom Meredith) and The Huddersfield Choral Society Young Voices and Lindley Junior School Choir (Alison North). What a line-up!

Four promising soloists from one of this country’s leading university music departments, The Huddersfield University Music Department, shared the platform. They were Sophie Cameron (soprano), Charlotte Collier (contralto), Sean Brines (tenor) and Charlie Murray (bass).

Less is more, as they say, and this shortened version of Handel’s timeless classic engaged us with its quick-fire retelling of Jesus’ life under James’ direction.

Carefully chosen choruses were sung with enthusiasm and accuracy, from the buoyant For Unto Us a Child is Born and All We Like Sheep to the heavyweight chordal textures of Worthy Is The Lamb. The young people showed tremendous vocal stamina in Hallelujah, which is undoubtedly a ‘big sing’ for a young voice, and one of the three choruses which included the youngest singers, from Lindley. They sang their socks off and looked to be enjoying every minute.

The soloists excelled. A quietly commanding presence from Sean (Comfort Ye), a rich, warm tone from Charlotte (But Who May Abide), exquisite phrasing from the beautiful voice of Sophie (How Beautiful Are The Feet) and dramatic vocal gymnastics from Charlie (Why Do The Nations?).

Prior to the main event the spotlight shone on the individual choirs. We were captivated by the Huddersfield Choral Society Young Voices in The Rose (McBroom), sung to perfection with a superb choral blend, watertight diction and genuine, heartfelt expression.

These hallmarks of choral excellence imbibed Lindley Junior School Choir’s performance of an effervescent Be Joyful (Cousins). Some beautiful harmonies, sung with commitment, in Take These Wings (Besig).

The University of Huddersfield Chamber Choir delivered a refined rendition of Hear My Prayer (Purcell) with confident entries, seamless polyphony and excellent pitching. A well-paced build up served to maximise the effect of the stunning forte finish.

And then The Mastersingers. Contagious musicality simply fizzed out of this bunch. A highlight was the undeniably challenging Waltzing Mathilda (McCall) which included Aboriginal chanting and vocal didgeridoo sounds.

This was a truly memorable concert, the first, and hopefully not the last Kirklees Youth Messiah.