A pensioner was given a suspended jail sentence and a hefty fine – for fraudulently using his wife’s blue badge.

Repeat offender Roland Ferenci, 69, of Liversedge , was prosecuted by Kirklees Council.

Ferenci pleaded guilty to having possession of a disabled blue badge used fraudulently between October 12, 2015 and July 27, 2016.

The prosecution was launched after Ferenci was seen using his wife’s badge on numerous occasions when she was not with him, which is a criminal offence.

Ferenci was brought in for an interview under caution, where he was given full advice on the use of the badge. However he continued to misuse it.

His wife had previously applied for a badge and then claimed they had not received it, as such the badge had been cancelled and a new one sent to replace it.

Ferenci decided he would just use the old one – which he had in fact received – and was subsequently caught and charged with fraud, said Kirklees Council .

Kirklees magistrates sentenced Ferenci to 26 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months. There was also a rehabilitation requirement of 15 days activity. He was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates considered sending Ferenci to Crown court for sentencing where he risked a jail term. They were also mindful of his age and personal circumstances.

The blue badge scheme is a national initiative to help disabled people to park close to their destination, either as a passenger or driver.

While the badge is intended for on-street parking only, some off-street car parks, such as those provided by local authorities, hospitals or supermarkets, also offer benefits to Blue Badge Holders. It is a criminal offence to misuse the badge, and doing so can lead to a £1,000 fine.

Clr Graham Turner , the council’s Cabinet member for resources said: “Mr Ferenci committed a very serious offence which costs local authorities all over England thousands of pounds. It is so serious that a custodial sentence can be imposed.

“Kirklees is one of only a handful of councils prosecuting under the Fraud Act for blue badge offences. This successful prosecution shows that we are committed to preserving the integrity of the Disabled Blue Badge Scheme and will take appropriate action against people who abuse and misuse the scheme.

“Those who misuse blue badges must be prosecuted to stop the system becoming discredited.”