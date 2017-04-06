Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The prospect of avoiding a fine for taking your child on holiday during term time has all but evaporated.

Many parents had hoped one dad’s battle against the controversial rule would lead to it being scrapped.

But this morning, five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled against father Jon Platt, who took his daughter to Disney World when she should have been at school.

Kirklees Council has previously been revealed as one of the most prevalent at fining parents who take their children out of school without permission.

In 2015/16, there were 3,015 penalty notices issued for non-attendance, up a quarter from 2,391 in 2014/15.

Some were fined for their children’s truancy but it is thought most were for unauthorised holidays.

Many parents have said it was worth the £60 fine as it is less than the hike in the price of a family break during the school holidays.

Mr Platt refused to pay Isle of Wight Council a £120 fine, arguing that the law did not apply to occasional absences, only parents who persistently take their children out of school during term time.

He won his case at first but it was eventually referred to the Supreme Court, which has now ruled against him.

While the case was active, Kirklees Council adjourned all similar challenges against its fines to await the Supreme Court ruling.

The council is now likely to resume all the cases that were put on hold.

In a judgment clarifying what “regular” attendance at school means, the panel of judges agreed mothers and fathers should not take their child out of lessons at any point without the headteacher’s approval.

The judges pointed out there are exceptions to that rule, which include religious holidays and sickness.

Speaking after the ruling was given, Mr Platt said he was “not at all surprised” at the judgment.

He said: “I’m pleased that they acknowledged the judgment doesn’t go on to say what the school rules should be.

“Schools need to think very carefully about what these rules should be.

“Some have policies that mean that every day missed is a criminal offence.”

Mr Platt’s case now has to return to the magistrates’ court but the defiant dad has said he has “no intention” of pleading guilty.

Kirklees Council has been contacted for comment.