We’re a nation of “appliance addicts”.

Whether its putting on the kettle or firing up the washing machine, we just can’t resist flicking that switch.

A survey by Huddersfield-based online retailer ApplianceDirect.co.uk found that the average UK adult uses 9.5 appliances every day and owns 19 appliances with a total value of £5,579.

It also showed that most people underestimate their dependence on household appliances with 78% of those polled believing they used fewer than five appliances each day.

The TV, kettle and microwave were the three most commonly used appliances with tumble driers, air conditioners, electric heaters and bread makers the least used.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at Deighton-based Appliances Direct, said: “Appliances are there to make our lives easier and British consumers are clearly embracing that. We’re addicted to looking for the easiest option, we don’t want to do chores.”

Mark said: “Sales of robotic vacuum cleaners and mops have sky-rocketed in recent years and we’re seeing a constant growth in sales of dishwashers, which correlates with the findings we’re seeing here.”

The top 10 most regularly used appliances – other than the fridge/freezer – are: TV, kettle, microwave, toaster, coffee machine, dish washer, washing machine; juicer or smoothie maker, hair appliances, vacuum cleaner.