Yorkshire folk are a wasteful lot!

When it comes to food, almost £200 of grub ends up in the bin each year, according to a survey by financial services firm Provident.

It found that the average Yorkshire family spends £63 a week on food shopping with 6% of that ending up going to waste – equal to £196 a year.

And the wastage is not just on food. The average woman in Yorkshire has three dresses which they never wear hanging in the wardrobe while 14% of people in the county are paying monthly subscriptions for magazines, books or club membership they never use.

About 40% of people polled in Yorkshire also admitted that they needed to save more and 20% were not sure about their monthly outgoings.

Some 17% admitted that money has left their accounts without them knowing about it while one in five said they had purchased an item in the last month that they now regretted buying.

The survey also found that the average person in Yorkshire spends £17 a month on takeaways and £41 on going out.

Provident said the survey raised the question about how much Britons could save by being more careful when grocery shopping or by checking their account for any unusual debits.

Provident has created an online tool to help people find out how much they waste each year.

Go to www.providentpersonalcredit.com/waste-not-want-not