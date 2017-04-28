Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It should be mostly dry this weekend as the Tour de Yorkshire passes through Kirklees, says Examiner weather forecaster Paul Stevens.

Friday will be cloudy and chilly with a wind coming in from the north-east. It will be mostly dry with some rain and drizzle on the Pennines. Temperatures are unlikely to get above 8C on the hills though in town centres they may creep towards 11C.

On Saturday it will be quite bright with a fresh to strong south-easterly breeze. “Spectators can expect temperatures to be on the cool side. Riders can expect a headwind in front or a tailwind if it’s blowing from behind them,” he said. “We are not going to get any snow. Temperatures will be around 13C or 14C so neither a heatwave nor bitterly cold.”

Sunday will see some sun coming through, which will feel pleasant. The south-easterly breeze will remain into Bank Holiday Monday but with rain pushing up through the south-west in the afternoon, which may be on the heavy side.

Paul’s advice: “Make the most of Sunday. By the time we get into the Bank Holiday there will be some rain around. After that we will see thing settling down for the rest of the week.”