Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a well-known Huddersfield hotel, which has been put up for sale for £1.25m, has reassured customers due to get married at the venue that it’s business as usual.

Deckers Group, which owns the 31-bedroom Best Western Pennine Manor Hotel at Scapegoat Hill, are confident that any prospective buyer would “cherish and protect” any future bookings.

Helen Cobb, a spokesman for Rochdale-based Deckers, said all its restaurants and hotels had been put up for sale, including Crimble Hall restaurant and the Royal Toby Hotel, both near Rochdale.

Ms Cobb said: “We are proud of all our venues and colleagues, whom we have informed of this decision prior to releasing sales particulars.

“We have enormous respect and pride for the commitment shown by the whole team, which will continue in the delivery of excellence to all our guests, with business as usual.

“We understand that some of our future guests may have concerns and we would re-assure them that there will be no changes to the business during this process.

“We are equally confident that any prospective buyers will wish to cherish and protect any future bookings as they continue to strive to grow the businesses.

“Any guests can contact our venues directly and we will answer any specific questions or concerns.”

When news of the sale was released, some customers of Pennine Manor expressed concerns about their bookings on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Chantelle Smith said: “Booked my wedding with them last month for November and got a letter through this morning about it being for sale! Not happy.”

She added: “Felt like telling them to give me my money back and booking somewhere else but I love it too much.”

Customer Laura Julie, who is due to get married at the Pennine Manor next year, said the proposed sale had left her anxious and would add to the stress on her big day.

Other customers said they weren’t worried by the planned sale.

Louise Matthews, from Oldham, said: “It’s a fabulous venue and the staff are lovely. I look forward to my birthday bash in June.”

Others posted their memories of the hotel.

Colin Moore recalled: “We had our golden wedding reception there in February 2013. A very good venue and magnificent views. Good memories for us now in south Australia.”

The Pennine Manor Hotel, formerly known as the Flying Horse, also features the Hilltop Bar & Restaurant with panoramic views, plus four function rooms catering for up to 150 guests.