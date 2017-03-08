Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and Trading Standards have united to form a taskforce to tackle scams, frauds and doorstep crime which target the vulnerable.

The West Yorkshire Financial Exploitation and Abuse Team is made up of specialists from West Yorkshire Police, adult social care and Trading Standards with a focus on investigating exploitation of vulnerable and older victims.

Recent cases include an 83-year-old Alzheimer’s sufferer from Leeds who lost their £786,000 life savings to mass marketing fraud and an 84-year-old from Wakefield who lost £164,000 to doorstep criminals.

The team has been operational since October 2016 and so far are working on a number of cases including an investigation into a crime group operating selling shoddy double glazing services.

It is part funded by West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, who said: “This team will protect people from these heartless criminals, help to bring the perpetrators to justice, fully support victims and reduce repeat victimisation.”

David Lodge, of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “I would urge anyone who believes they may be a victim of rogue traders or scams to report the matter to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06”