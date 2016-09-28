What is Yorkshire Devolution and why haven't we heard anything about it?

Yorkshire people are in the dark about devolution plans, a survey has found.

The Yorkshire Devolution Movement says its research reveals that most people in the county are unaware of the Government’s devolution plans as part of the so-called Northern Powerhouse project.

The survey discovered that nearly 55% of people had never heard of the policy.

The research found just 9% of 1,003 people surveyed were well informed about the prospect of devolution for Yorkshire.

The news comes amid troubles for many region’s deals with politicians in South Yorkshire and the North East seemingly back-tracking on their agreements.

Meanwhile in Yorkshire, a deal submitted to the Government a little over a year ago, has completely stalled.

Chairman of the Yorkshire Devolution Movement, Nigel Sollitt, said: “The fact that most people in Yorkshire are ignorant of the Government’s plans for devolution is clearly worrying.

“Even in South Yorkshire, where devolution to city regions is planned, people are overwhelmingly unaware of the Government’s proposals.

“The proposals for Yorkshire have been nothing more than local elites talking to national elites so it no wonder people feel uninformed and disengaged.

“Putting more power in the hands of people who live in Yorkshire and know about Yorkshire, rather than having decisions taken in London, has to be a good thing.

“However, people have to be involved in this process, just as they were in Scotland, to give any plans credibility.

“This has not happened at any stage in Yorkshire and the survey results confirm how much people are detached from the Government’s plans.“

Manchester quickly signed off its devolution deal last year but in Yorkshire council chiefs have struggled to agree on a plan.

The difficulty surrounds which parts of the region are included and whether or not an elected mayor is required.

In November last year, Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, told the Examiner that progress had been “scuppered” by North and East Yorkshire politicians.

Kirklees Labour member, Kirklees Council leader David Sheard

It is thought the mainly Labour influenced West Yorkshire councils want a deal for the so-called Leeds City Region but politicians from Conservative North Yorkshire and the Hull area are trying to widen the agreement.

It is hoped Yorkshire devolution would create thousands of new apprenticeships and improve infrastructure.

Kirklees is hoping for cash to free up congestion at Cooper Bridge and other commuting links for residents who work in Manchester and Leeds.

The future of the devolution plan has also been thrown into doubt by the Government shake-up, following the EU Referendum.