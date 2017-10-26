Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clocks go back an hour at 2am on Sunday – providing 60 minutes of extra sleep.

But if the time change took place at 2pm instead of 2am, what would Yorkshire people do with the extra hour of daylight?

A survey suggests that few would opt to make good use of the time. More than half of people in the region are looking forward to an extra hour of sleep, the poll shows – with only one in four planning to cram in more activities.

A quarter of those polled said they didn’t know what they would do with an extra hour during the day.

Among those who did, watching TV or surfing the internet proved the most popular option with about one in five people in the region, while almost one in seven said they would spend it doing a chore or DIY. Only 5% said they wold spend it exercising.

Colin Dyer, of financial planning firm 1825, which ran the poll, said: “Perhaps unsurprisingly, our findings show that many of us prefer to relax when we have time to spare, putting off doing the things we know would be better use of our time.”

The research also found that one in six people in Yorkshire are likely to forget to put the clocks back in any case – and 14% aren’t sure whether they will be going forward or back.