Drivers were again struck in queues on Monday after yet more roadworks combined to bring parts of Huddersfield to a standstill.

The Examiner reported how a series of roadworks all round the town including Lindley, Moldgreen, Marsh and Birkby had hit the commute to work.

But now – half-term week – more roadworks have been added, supposedly when the roads are quieter.

Gasworks in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, at the junction with Bradley Mills Road, close to the John Smith’s Stadium, caused long delays.

The traffic lights have been suspended for a week and one-way temporary signals are in operation, causing tailbacks.

And there was more disruption in Milnsbridge as Morley Lane was closed and New Street made one-way with diversions via Longroyd Bridge and Paddock, making Manchester Road busier than ever.

Drivers in Huddersfield have been left fuming.

Writing on the Examiner’s Facebook page Rita Phillips wrote: “Kirklees Council can’t blame anyone else for all this mess, they must have given these utility companies permission to go ahead.

“Why all these companies can’t sit down together and work out repairs all together instead of one completing then another coming and digging it all up again. CO-ORDINATION is needed. It’s as simple as that.”

Tim O’Sullivan said: “I have just spent three days in North Yorkshire. Have driven close to 60 miles. No road blocks and NO holes in the roads. Arrived back at Cooper Bridge to find the usual holes in the road and roads being dug up. What a disgrace Kirklees Council.”

Julian Stancliffe wrote: “The gas main repairs are caused because of their wholesale failure to reinvest in new plastic pipes for years and years. The metal ones have been failing for years. Now they are having to do them all at once all over the town.”

Bill Chambers was puzzled at the timing and said: “How come Northern Gas Networks always say they are ‘emergency repairs’ then go on to say but we have planned to do them in school holidays to minimise disruption?

“My definition of an emergency is some unplanned event that needs to be dealt with immediately.

“If it can be delayed to some other ‘more convenient’ time and planned it no longer classes as an emergency.”

Neil Andrews said: “I travelled from Walpole to Leeds Road journey time 1hr 10 mins I could have walked it faster. There were five separate sets of roadworks all with temporary lights and nobody doing anything. Bloody joke.”