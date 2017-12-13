Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have come up with their own suggestions for road improvements in response to a huge plan announced by Kirklees yesterday (Tuesday).

The £135m scheme includes two new bypasses: one to join Bradley to the M62 and miss out Cooper Bridge, and a small bypass for Holmfirth.

They also include improvements to the A629 Halifax Road, Huddersfield ring road and town centre, and transport corridors from Dewsbury to Leeds via Mirfield.

On Facebook, some readers said a new junction at the M62 would be better.

Graham Rickett said: “Why not cut the traffic leaving the M62 at junction 25 heading for Huddersfield westbound and put another exit between 25 and 24 linking into Bradford Road?”

Ian Buday said: “What’s happened to the planned “J25a” at Bradley?"

“Work needs to be done near Mamas & Papas too as traffic can seriously back up the hill. Let’s have a holistic approach if work is been done in the area and do it right?”

Christopher Hirst said: “The previous proposal of an additional junction on the M62 onto Bradford Road would be better. Also widen Bradley Mills Road up to Rawthorpe in conjunction with the HD1 development.”

And Rob Mallinson said: “Why not just put another junction in at Bradley Bar like was suggested years ago?”

Stephanie Holmes’ suggestion was putting traffic lights on the M62. She said: “If they put traffic lights coming off at junction 25 it would help as the slip road gets ridiculously blocked from about 4pm most days as people leave gaps on the Cooper Bridge Road.”

Kimberley Stock said: “Why didn’t they improve the road links between the Cooper Bridge exit to Leeds Road, to the ringroad, to Wakefield Road (going to Waterloo)? Much of that traffic goes that route.

“There is a small road around the back of the chemical works all the way towards Waterloo which could have been upgraded and used to ease congestion on roads into town.”

Alan Broadbent said: “What about Flockton? How many people need to die before they improve the road or build the long talked about by-pass?”

And Owen Chambers said: “The widening at Longroyd Bridge is 30 years overdue, and the proposed solution was suggested at least that long ago in the letters page of the Examiner.

“I can’t imagine too many people heading for town have queued (needlessly) there during that time, hindered by right-turning traffic, and not wondered why it hadn’t been done already.

“Watch it get knocked back again...”

Steve Wilks said: “Kirklees have been talking about Cooper Bridge for years and done nothing.”

But Joe Martin added: “Great news. Very sensible bypass at Cooper bridge. Happy days for me.”

The scheme in full:

The A629 Halifax Road

This will include junction widening and improvements to the Blacker Road/Edgerton Grove Road/New North Road/Edgerton Road junction; the Cavalry Arms junction, Birchencliffe Hill and Yew Tree Road to Ainley Top roundabout. The council will need to negotiate for some of the land required for the improvements which is part of a wider scheme with Calderdale Council. Owners of properties and land affected by the works will be contacted in the near future.

A62 to Cooper Bridge

This major transport scheme will seek to ease traffic congestion at the existing A62/A644 Cooper Bridge junction. The area is often congested but in particular in the morning and evening rush hours and two proposed site allocations in the Local Plan will increase traffic further. Part of this scheme will be to build a new relief road from Bradley to Wakefield Road.

A62/Leeds Road/Huddersfield Ring Road

A number of improvements are planned along the A62 corridor including the ring road/Northumberland Street, Gasworks Street and Thistle Street junctions. The Leeds Road corridor is key to the economic growth of Kirklees and it is one of the main gateways to Huddersfield. The A62 highway scheme will align improvements in transport, green infrastructure, flood alleviation, district heating, broadband, skills and town centre regeneration.

Holmfirth Centre

A scheme is being developed to reduce the amount of traffic currently using Victoria Street. Improvements to the existing highway and a new road link are planned to divert through traffic away from Victoria Street. The scheme will improve pedestrian safety and reducing traffic on around Victoria Street, A6204 and Towngate.

Huddersfield Southern Gateways

This scheme will involve regeneration improvements to Queensgate to make it a better area for pedestrians without affecting traffic flow. Highway improvements are also planned for the Longroyd Bridge and Lockwood Bar areas of Huddersfield which are currently challenging for all forms of transport. Plans to demolish numbers 1-7 Longroyd Lane are being considered to allow the widening of the junction with Manchester Road.

Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds

This scheme looks at the A644 and A653 transport corridors that start in Mirfield and end in Leeds. While a number of pieces of work have been completed, this study will look at what future schemes will be needed. This will also tie in with improvements to Dewsbury Rail Station which was approved by Cabinet earlier this year.

North Kirklees Orbital Route

This is a potential new road that will improve access to and from the area that could reduce congestion along the route, in particular in Ravensthorpe and Mirfield. Work is now underway to look at potential routes to determine if this is a viable scheme to develop.