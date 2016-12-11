Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disused factory on the edge of Huddersfield town centre is going under the hammer.

The former factory building at St John’s Road, Birkby, is among the lots to feature in an online auction on December 19 and 20.

The building has a guide price of £330,000 in the auction being held by John Pye Property.

The auctioneers said: “Kirklees Council is keen to see the site transformed and is looking to potential buyers to help breathe life into the substantial brick built factory space, which has previously also been used as office space.”

Richard Reed, head of property at John Pye Property Auctions, said: “This building has two floors and is predominantly open plan, leaving it open to a variety of uses.

“It could be well-suited to conversion into stylish residential apartments as it is close to Huddersfield town centre and has excellent transport links nearby. Alternatively it would also be ideal for commercial or mixed use.”

He said: “Kirklees Council will favour planning applications put in for most uses of the space. The property has a guide price of £330,000 and would provide a buyer with a great return on their investment.”

The property is part of a £5m auction which features a range of residential and commercial properties.