Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should Huddersfield bid for city status? Not according to you.

After notable business leaders mooted the idea via the Examiner, reaction on social media has been largely negative.

Of the 136 people who had commented on Facebook by Monday morning, just seven were positive about the idea of Huddersfield becoming a city.

Graham Leslie and a host of influential business people in the town were in support of the idea of Huddersfield bidding for city status and feel now is the chance to do it, on the back of Huddersfield Town’s promotion and success.

They argue city status will give Huddersfield more clout.

On the Examiner Facebook page, Kevin Blackburn wrote: “I for one think we could be short changing ourselves if we don’t become a city, however I do believe in democracy and if the majority say no then who am I to say otherwise.”

Sham Ayyaz wrote: “I’d love for Huddersfield to named a city!”

Saad Toor wrote: “Definitely City Status is the way forward, would put Huddersfield on the map, brings in a lot investment and benefits.”

Wesley Marsden asked: “Would we get city wages? I don’t think so but we would get billed as a city.”

Derek Boothroyd wrote: “All the talk about Huddersfield becoming a city relates to identity.

“Now a large percentage of the identity is lost with this meaningless attachment called Kirklees. To the outsider a lot of our identity is mixed up with being at times referred to as Kirklees (where is that?)”

But Terie Jackson has a compromise: “Let’s not fix what’s not broken and concentrate on the bigger picture, let’s have a fully functioning hospital, sort out run down areas and let’s fill the empty shops with lower rents, then I am sure city status would be welcomed not just on the back of us being in the Premier League, which may I add I am more than proud of but surely this should not be the reason.”

Gary Cooling added: “We are and always have been a proud Town and that’s as it should stay.”

On the Examiner story Stuart Gee wrote: “What has football to do with us being a city? We could have been such years ago as we have a university and a population to warrant it.

“The council rejected the city status on financial grounds, but if the businesses are willing to pay for the status, then OK.”

In 2007 the Examiner ran a poll which split the town – there were just 11 votes more in favour of city status.

A previous poll at the time of the millennium showed the town was opposed to the idea.

In 2012, around the time of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Kirklees ruled out a city status bid for Huddersfield or Dewsbury on economic grounds.

They believed it could cost £30,000 just to apply.