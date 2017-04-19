Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole alcohol from a supermarket when he ran out of drink during a party at his hostel.

Scott Wood, of Clare House in Clare Hill, admitted stealing the bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Prosecutor Jill Seddon explained that the 33-year-old was stopped by security staff following the offence at Sainsbury’s in Market Street.

He tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates on his arrest.

In November he was jailed for 12 weeks for four offences of shop theft.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe said that he had kept out of trouble following his release in January.

She told District Judge David Scanlon: “There was a party ongoing at Clare House and he took the decision at 7.30am to take an extra bottle of alcohol.

“He was quickly apprehended outside – this was a blip.”

Judge Scanlon sentenced Wood to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

He must pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.