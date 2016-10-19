Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

What's being done about people drinking in St Peter's Gardens?

Huddersfield town centre is subject to a 'no drinking zone'

Huddersfield Sgt Mandy Mellor speaks to a man about drinking in St Peter's Gardens
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Anti-social drinking is being tackled head-on by police in Huddersfield.

And they are actively engaging with alcoholics, drug users and the homeless to direct them to services which can help to break the cycle of despair.

Sgt Mandy Mellor, of Huddersfield police, said: “We are engaging with individuals to advise them that there is a ‘no drinking zone’ in place and if they carry on drinking, their alcohol will be confiscated and if their behaviour warrants arrest, we will do so.

“What we have found is the majority of those we speak to regularly will hand it over or put it in the bin.

“They know they aren’t supposed to be drinking in St Peter’s Gardens and Byram Arcade and these are two known areas where they tend to congregate, both of which have been part of a ‘no drinking zone’ for a number of years.

“If their behaviour is causing alarm, distress or harassment then we can also issue them with a ‘direction to leave’ order which is essentially just that, they can’t come back to the area for an allocated time period, usually 24 hours.

St. Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield.

“There is a socialising aspect to the groups who congregate in St Peter’s Gardens. These are people who don’t work and in many cases have complex issues which are affecting all aspects of their lives.

“But where their behaviour gets out of hand and they are affecting other people’s enjoyment of what is essentially a nice area of Huddersfield, that’s when we will act accordingly.

“We have had a number of individuals appear in court recently for criminal behaviour orders, which have replaced anti-social behaviour orders, but they are for people who have both committed a crime and are engaging in anti-social behaviour.”

And Sgt Mellor and her team have found that by signposting people to other services it can be the first step.

St. Peter's Gardens, Huddersfield.

She said: “We’ve had what we call ‘days of action’, where we invite our partners to come out with us on patrol and take services to those who need them.

“For example, we’ve had immigration officers accompany us, drug and alcohol services, Housing Options.

“Obviously some people aren’t in the right place to want to be helped, but then others may find just not know where to start.”

For more information about alcohol support services go to lifelinekirklees.org.uk or to report drunken behaviour call police on 101.

Today's top stories

More new schools for town Woman tells of pain woe Are we being watched by aliens? Roadworks set for Coilne Valley
1 of 4

Recently Published

Championship transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet tracked by Brentford

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Previous Articles

Craig Roberts jailed after police swoop on St Peter's Gardens in Huddersfield

He gets 13 weeks after hurling racist abuse at police

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield town centre
Byram Arcade
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Milnsbridge
    Wages clerk Vicky Knott stole £120,000 from Trojan Plastics - but will pay back just £13,000
  2. Schools
    Here's where two new primary schools will be built in Kirklees
  3. West Yorkshire News
    School Starters 2016: Bumper gallery of new starters in Huddersfield
  4. Linthwaite
    Five-way traffic lights planned as road works begin in the Colne Valley
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E D-Day: What DON'T we know yet?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent