We love and loathe the M62; it’s usually the quickest way to and from work in Leeds.

But if there’s a serious accident on the motorway and it closes a 45-minute commute can turn into hours of tedious gridlock.

With a bit of preparation and an alternative route, however, you can get to and from work with a minimum of misery.

If you know which roads to avoid and the least congested back-road routes you can complete your commute while remaining relatively sane.

Which roads should I avoid?

- During an average rush hour the A62 Leeds Road is congested all the way from Huddersfield to Leeds. If the M62 shuts all the traffic that has escaped the motorway will bring this already sluggish route to a standstill.

- The A641 Huddersfield Road into Brighouse is not recommended in the morning rush hour.

- The A644 Huddersfield Road through Ravensthorpe is a notorious bottleneck that is slow, even between rush hours.

Which route do you recommend?

The A58 Leeds Road/Whitehall Road is usually less congested but DON’T attempt to access it via the dire Hipperholme crossroads.

We recommend getting on the A58 via Clifton, Hightown and Scholes, near Cleckheaton.

Here’s the route below.

Stage One

Stage Two

Stage Three

Once you’re on the A58 Whitehall Road East it will take all the ways to Leeds city centre.

Stage Four

We’re not saying this will be plain sailing; if a major motorway is shut you will encounter traffic jams wherever you go.

But it could save you a few hours - and your sanity.