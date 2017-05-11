Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ve got a flight to catch from Manchester Airport or a concert at Manchester Arena and you can’t afford to miss them – but the M62 is closed because of a crash.

Or maybe you work in Manchester and you’re tired of the dire commute along the congested motorway.

Luckily there are plenty of other ways from Huddersfield to Manchester which are worth considering if there are long delays on the M62.

1) A62 Manchester Road

Before the M62 this was the main route from Huddersfield to Manchester.

In those days there wasn’t nearly as much traffic but it’s still a viable alternative to a gridlocked M62.

The route is pretty clear until you’re approaching Oldham but then it’s just five miles into Manchester or a couple of miles to the M60 which will take you to Manchester Airport.

(Photo: Google)

2) A640 New Hey Road

This scenic route over Marsden Moor and into Saddleworth is clear most of the time.

Once you’re in Denshaw you can get to Manchester through Oldham on the A672 Oldham Road.

If the congestion is on the Yorkshire side of the Pennines you can rejoin the M62 at junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).

Go a few more miles on the A640 (then called Rochdale Road) and you can rejoin the M62 at junction 21 (Milnrow).

(Photo: Google)

3) A635 Greenfield Road

If you live in the Holme Valley a drive across Saddleworth Moor is not only spectacular but it could also save you time.

When you reach Greenfield you can turn right onto the A669 Chew Valley Road will take you to Manchester via Oldham.

Or stay on the A635 and it will take you to Manchester and the M60 through Ashton-under-Lyne.

(Photo: Google)

As with our previous guide on the best way to drive from Huddersfield to Leeds if the M62 is closed, driving to Manchester when the main route is shut is not going to be easy.

But a moderately slow journey along back roads is better than waiting for hours in a complete standstill.