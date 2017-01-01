Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s still the top choice for car buyers.

New figures show that the Ford Fiesta has retained its parking space as Great Britain’s most popular new car of 2016.

Some 94,927 of the all-purpose hatchbacks have been registered in the UK so far this year, according to data from by the DVLA and analysed by the Trinity Mirror Data Unit.

The Vauxhall Corsa is a distant second with 63,725, with the Ford Focus third with 56,361 and the Volkswagen Golf in fourth spot with 46,147. The Nissan Qashqai is fifth at 49,456.

The top five is unchanged from last year while the others making up the top 10 were the Vauxall Astra, the Volkswagen Polo, the Fiat 500, the Land Rover Range Rover and the Mercedes C Class.

The only changes in the top 10 saw the Astra overtaking the Polo to move into sixth place and the Range Rover moving into the top 10 to occupy ninth place as the Vauxhall Mokka dropped out of the top 10 to finish the year in eleventh place.

A number of former favourites that used to occupy the top 10 places are now languishing well down the list.

They include the Audi A3, the Mini Cooper, the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 1 Series, the Vauxhall Insignia, the Renault Clio, the SKODA Fabia, the Ford Mondeo and the Renault Megane.