There’s been a change of a plan for an abandoned fire station.

The former Dewsbury Fire Station at Huddersfield Road looked set to be flattened to make way for a convenience store.

But new plans to build a “home improvement outlet” have now been unveiled.

Owners of the nearby Ravens Ing Mills intend to use the mothballed fire station site for a factory outlet for their G-tuft carpet business – creating five jobs.

And with their plans only set to take up a small part of the site they intend lease out units to other home improvement firms, such as independent bathroom and kitchen showrooms.

Four two-bed apartments on the upper floor complete the proposal, which was lodged with Kirklees Council in the last few days.

Owners Lawton Yarns – who employ 300 people in the area – say they will demolish most of the buildings, including the training tower.

But they are aiming to retain the three-storey ‘administration building’, which will be extended and revamped on the outside with cladding.

Built in 1964, Dewsbury station was mothballed by West Yorkshire Fire Service in 2015 at the same time as Batley Fire Station – with the two merging at new, purpose-built station between the two towns.