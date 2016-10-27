Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bid to build a huge extension to Kingsgate takes another step forward next week.

The proposal will be discussed by councillors next week.

WD Huddersfield Ltd wants to begin a £14.4m scheme to provide a multi-screen cinema, restaurants and leisure facilities linking to the existing shopping mall.

It says 259 new full-time jobs would be created and Kirklees’ economy will be boosted to the tune of £7.7m per year.

The long running ambition to beef up Huddersfield’s main indoor shopping centre was first mooted in 2007 – 11 years after Kingsgate itself was opened in 1996.

But the proposal has dragged on amid planning difficulties and the economic crash of 2008.

Plans for Kingsgate 2, which included demolishing part of Kirkgate, the former Palace theatre and Oldgate House , fell by the wayside in 2014.

Revised plans were submitted last July that reduced the scale and changed the focus from just shops.

But there are still potential sticking points with the building squeezing just 2m (6ft) from an already approved planned extension to the Palace theatre – which has been converted into student bedsits.

Planning law advises a 12m gap between a window and a blank wall, although exceptions can be made.

Other hurdles include objections from Yorkshire Water, Historic England, the Victorian Society, the Council for British Archaelogy and the issue of nesting Swifts behind Oldgate House.

Councillors on Kirklees Strategic Planning Committee will be given the chance to comment for the first time at a meeting on November 3.

They will not be asked to decide whether or not to give the green light at this stage.

Much of the extension will be on two open car parks around the current Venn Street car park entrance.

Two Grade II listed shops on Cross Church Street would be annexed and partially demolished to form the new entrance – one of which is currently Chicken Hut fast food restaurant – together with Fleece Yard, Sun Inn Yard and White Lion Yard.

A council report says there would be a significant benefit to “diluting the alcohol economy” that dominates the town centre at night .

WD Huddersfield has offered £185,000 towards work to improve Cross Church Street, which would include removing some parking spaces.