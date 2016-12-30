Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rumours that there are specific plans for a major road revamp to solve traffic problems in the centre of Holmfirth have been denied by Kirklees Council.

But officials say they are trying to figure out a way to solve the problems.

A Holmfirth resident contacted the Examiner claiming that a specific scheme is on the cards.

He said: “Kirklees plans to build a bypass in Holmfirth through the town that will cause major disruption and opposition by knocking down the market with a big roundabout in Victoria Street.”

He claimed the information had been let slip by a Kirklees councillor.

But a Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We continue to explore potential solutions to traffic congestion issues in Holmfirth town centre. At present no commitment has been made to any specific solution.”