Rumours that there are specific plans for a major road revamp to solve traffic problems in the centre of Holmfirth have been denied by Kirklees Council.
But officials say they are trying to figure out a way to solve the problems.
A Holmfirth resident contacted the Examiner claiming that a specific scheme is on the cards.
He said: “Kirklees plans to build a bypass in Holmfirth through the town that will cause major disruption and opposition by knocking down the market with a big roundabout in Victoria Street.”
He claimed the information had been let slip by a Kirklees councillor.
But a Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We continue to explore potential solutions to traffic congestion issues in Holmfirth town centre. At present no commitment has been made to any specific solution.”