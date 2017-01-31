Whats it like working as a social worker in Kirklees

Kirklees Council chiefs have taken to the small screen in a bid to woo social workers to the area.

Deputy chief executive Jacqui Gedman and assistant director Carly Speechley have made videos encouraging people to come and work for the council.

The authority is on a recruitment drive in the embattled children’s social work directorate following an “Inadequate” rating by watchdog Ofsted.

But it is competing against dozens of other councils for quality social workers amid a nationwide crisis in the social services sector.

The Examiner has revealed one-in-four children’s services staff at Kirklees Council are agency workers.

In the videos posted on the council’s Youtube page, Mrs Speechley says social workers will get lots of training, manageable caseloads and plenty of support from managers – all things criticised by Ofsted.

Social workers Emma and Jessica also give glowing accounts of improvements being made by bosses and the flexibility of managers towards staff with families. It is also revealed that the team are moving to new offices.

Meanwhile Mrs Gedman, who is set to become acting chief executive in a few weeks, says: “Kirklees is special because it’s a great place to live and work. It’s got a great vibe and people are really friendly.”

The council currently has full and part time vacancies in both the ‘Assessment and Intervention’ and ‘Looked After Children’ teams. Visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/socialcarerecruitment