Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to revitalise the remaining structures at fire-hit Newsome Mills drew hundreds of people to an exhibition at the weekend.

Campaigners opposing an application by the mill owner to demolish the ground floor structures and weaving shed showcased alternative proposals for the buildings at a “What’s next for Newsome Mills?” event held at Newsome scout headquarters.

And Diane Sims, co-ordinator for the Newsome Mills Campaign, said: “We are talking to Newsome residents about what they would like to see.”

She said proposals drawn up by architect Richard Hannay to incorporate the buildings in a scheme comprising housing, car parking and possibly commercial premises, got a positive response from residents attending the event. His scheme envisages 56 houses, 647sq ft of commercial space which could be divided into six units and 107 parking spaces as well as a central public open space.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Architecture students from the University of Huddersfield who have come up with their own ideas for the mill and mill pond as part of a project on open space and design also took part.

Twenty people visiting the exhibition signed up as volunteers to help campaigners build an archive on Newsome Mill’s history and apply for support from the Heritage Trust, which rescues historic buildings at risk.

Kirklees Council has launched a three-week public consultation after mill owner Panorama Living Ltd applied for permission to demolish what remains of the Grade II listed building following last November’s devastating blaze – leaving only the mill’s iconic clock tower intact.

But she said Panorama Living’s plans to “scatter” housing around the site would not make the best of the site and would leave the tower standing alone and “out of context.”

(Photo: Richard Hannay)

Diane said the public consultation was simply asking people to say whether people are for or against demolition rather than taking comments.

She said campaigners have been advised that because the structure is grade II listed, demolition should only be granted if there is an immediate risk to the building – which the council says there isn’t – or if what is there cannot be re-used.

She said: “We are against demolition because we should be looking at this from the point of view of regenerating Newsome and providing something that contributes to Newsome.”

More than 100 firefighters from across West Yorkshire with 20 fire engines attended the blaze which destroyed almost all of the mill, which dates back to the 1880s.