The 2017 Tour de Yorkshire will snake for 490km through our green and pleasant land.

Stage 1 of the race tomorrow takes in the Yorkshire Coast on a 173km route from Bridlington to Scarborough via Pocklington, Pickering and Whitby. It will start at 10.35am. Stage 2 on Saturday (9.10am start) races 122.5km from Tadcaster to Harrogate via Knaresborough, Healey and Ripon. Stage 3 on Sunday (10.10am start) will speed 194.5km from Bradford via Bolton Abbey, Haworth and Clifton to Mirfield, Waterloo, Farnley Tyas, Honley, Brockholes, Holmfirth and up through Hade Edge, The finish line is at Fox Valley in Sheffield.

The appeal of the event is likely to equal and even surpass the original from 2014, when hundreds of thousands lined the route of the Tour de France through to Huddersfield. In 2015 crowds thronged the streets of Slaithwaite, Holmfirth and Marsden to cheer on the cyclists of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Will the race whizz past your front gate? Read on.

After leaving Northowram in Calderdale cyclists will head through Stump Cross to Southowram, down to Brookfoot, into Brighouse and up towards Clifton. They will enter Kirklees at Hartshead and follow the A643 into Cleckheaton until it becomes the A62 at Birstall.

At the Cooper Bridge roundabout they will cross the River Calder and turn right into Colne Bridge Road to cross the River Colne before turning right onto Dalton Bank Road. They will head towards Waterloo and onto the A629 Penistone Road, taking a sharp right turn up Woodsome Road to Farnley Tyas.

Honley Road and Station Road will take riders across the River Holme and onto the A6024 Woodhead Road/Huddersfield Road through Brockholes and Thongsbridge into Holmfirth.

In Holmfirth racers will once again cross the River Holme at Victoria Street before heading up the B6106 Dunford Road where it becomes Penistone Road on the tops at Hade Edge.

The route then becomes Flint Lane, Bents Road and Lee Lane as it goes through Catshaw and Millhouse Green, crossing the River Don and going on via Penistone, Thurgoland, Wortley and Wigtwizzle to Fox Valley in Sheffield.

The official Tour caravan will stop off in Brighouse (1.30pm), Birstall (1.47pm), Holmfirth (2.48pm) and Penistone (3.04pm).

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme has commented: “I am excited by what this year’s route has in store and I’m sure it will provide three days of fantastic racing.”