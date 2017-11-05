Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on to find Huddersfield’s best new buildings and renovations.

Huddersfield Civic Society hosts an annual Design Awards and is now seeking nominations in several categories.

Readers can nominate buildings in five categories – Best New Development, Best Shop Front, Best Refurbishment and Best Residential Development and nominate as many buildings as they like from each category.

There is also a special Examiner Readers’ Award for the development they feel has contributed most towards helping improve the quality and image of the town.

Category winners in 2016 were a detached house on Ballroyd Lane, Longwood; Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s Acre Street Outpatients Centre in Lindley; Icestone Gelato on John William Street in Huddersfield; Epicure on Queensgate and the Packhorse Centre’s King Street frontage.

The judges decided the overall winner, Acre Street Outpatients Centre, demonstrated careful restoration of historic and architectural features with the addition of a contemporary entrance feature and comprehensive internal refurbishment.

They decided the building made an important contribution to Lindley’s heritage through the conversion and restoration of a landmark structure.

Nominated buildings should fall within the former Huddersfield borough boundary. That is between Outlane and Fixby in the north, Berry Brow and Almondbury in the south, Milnsbridge in the west and Cooper Bridge and Waterloo in the east. Projects must have been completed between July 1, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

Members of the public have until New Year’s Eve to submit their choices. A panel will choose the winners from each category as well as deciding who receives the Examiner Readers’ Award.

The winners will receive plaques and an HCS trophy will be awarded to the outright winner at an event next March.

Award nominations should be sent to R Huddleston, 3 Booth Bank, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield HD7 5XA, email: richardehuddleston@gmail.com or go to the Civic Society website www.huddersfieldcivicsociety.org.uk Design Awards page and complete the form online.