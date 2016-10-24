When do the UK clocks go back in 2016?

It will be Christmas before you know it - but first the clocks go back!

Each year the clocks go forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and go back one hour on the last Sunday in October.

Here's when the clocks go back this October:

When do the clocks go back? Clocks go back in 0 Days 0 Hours 0 Minutes 0 Seconds

The clocks will go back one hour at 2am on Sunday 30 October.

Changing the clocks become standard practice in 1916 after a builder called William Willett came up with the idea, leading to the Summer Time Act 1916.

During World War II Britain operated on British Double Summer Time, when clocks were not put back by an hour at the end of summer.

And from 1968-1971 Huddersfield born Prime Minister Harold Wilson's government tried out an experiment called British Standard Time, with Britain remaining on GMT+1 throughout the year.

It led to 2,500 fewer deaths on the roads during the first two winters - but the experiment coincided with the introduction of drink driving laws, and MPs voted to end the experiment.

There have been various parliamentary debates about British Summer Time, the latest in 2012 when the government was asked to work out the benefits of moving time on by an hour - but time ran out on the bill.

So for now we'll have to stick to changing the clocks twice a year!