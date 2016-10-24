Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

When do the UK clocks go back in 2016?

  • Updated
  • By

Take a look at our countdown clock!

Can you beat the clock?
Can you beat the clock?

It will be Christmas before you know it - but first the clocks go back!

Each year the clocks go forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and go back one hour on the last Sunday in October.

Here's when the clocks go back this October:

When do the clocks go back?

Clocks go back in

The clocks will go back one hour at 2am on Sunday 30 October.

Changing the clocks become standard practice in 1916 after a builder called William Willett came up with the idea, leading to the Summer Time Act 1916.

During World War II Britain operated on British Double Summer Time, when clocks were not put back by an hour at the end of summer.

And from 1968-1971 Huddersfield born Prime Minister Harold Wilson's government tried out an experiment called British Standard Time, with Britain remaining on GMT+1 throughout the year.

It led to 2,500 fewer deaths on the roads during the first two winters - but the experiment coincided with the introduction of drink driving laws, and MPs voted to end the experiment.

There have been various parliamentary debates about British Summer Time, the latest in 2012 when the government was asked to work out the benefits of moving time on by an hour - but time ran out on the bill.

So for now we'll have to stick to changing the clocks twice a year!

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

PICTURES: Huddersfield Town fireworks display fills night sky with colour

Thousands turned out to watch the stunning display on Leeds Road

Previous Articles

Huddersfield cricket in state of flux as Central League confirmed to fold at annual meeting

Seven clubs knocking on Drakes door with two still to decide

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. David Sheard
    Trade union Unison launches astonishing attack on Labour-run Kirklees Council
  2. Huddersfield
    Life savers Nigel Boothroyd and Adam Gledhill hailed heroes after Bridlington sea rescue
  3. West Yorkshire Police
    Man left with head wound after alleged assault outside Lindley Tap pub
  4. Greenhead Park
    Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1985
  5. Crime
    A vandal detained by a neighbour and a burglar jumping on a car roof: Crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent