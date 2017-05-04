Elias Kachunga: There's still more to come from H

E-cigarettes, e-cigs, vapes or whatever you call them have become salvation for people trying to give up smoking.

But the law governing the sale and use them of them is about to change and the penalties for breaking it can be stiff.

What changes are in the law?

- All e-cigarettes and e-liquids must be registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency before they can be sold.

- Refillable tanks for e-cigarettes must be no bigger than 2ml capacity.

- E-liquids cannot be sold in quantities greater than 10ml.

- Unless registered as a medicine the strength of nicotine in an E-liquid must not exceed 20mg/ml.

- The packaging of E-liquids must be child-resistant and tamper evident.

- Certain additives such as the stimulants caffeine and taurine or colourings are banned.

- New labelling requirements

When does the law come into force?

- The ‘Tobacco Products Directive’ comes into force on May 20.

How will this affect my vapes?

- They will become weaker and the capacity of vaping devices will become smaller.

- The vaping industry advises users to stock up on their favourite e-cigs and vapours before they are outlawed on May 20.

What penalties are there for breaking the new law?

- Anyone who does not comply could face imprisonment of up to two years and/or an unlimited fine.