The top five shoplifting hotspots in Kirklees have been revealed.

The area around New Street and King Street in Huddersfield town centre is the most most prevalent for offences locally and also includes Kingsgate shopping centre, Sainsbury’s on Market Street in Huddersfield, the Asda superstore in Mill Street West, Dewsbury and Birstall Shopping Park.

The hotspots have been calculated by collating West Yorkshire Police official data.

Figures show Kirklees recorded 2,520 incidents of shoplifting in 2016, up 1.2% on the 2015 figure of 2,494.

But shoplifting in Kirklees remains the 8th lowest shoplifting rate in Yorkshire, out of 17 areas, a study has revealed.

Linda Firth, from shopping website LoveMyVouchers.co.uk, which analysed the data, said: “Shoplifting doesn’t just affect the retailers, it also affects consumers as the losses are typically recouped through higher retail prices.

“With such a high portion of the population already struggling to make ends meet, the effect of increasing retail prices to account for the costs of shoplifting could have a significant impact on budgets.”

Force-wide West Yorkshire Police handled a total of 17,154 reports during 2016.

It’s no surprise that nationally, Westminster – which includes world famous shopping areas Regent Street and New Bond Street – is highest for offending.

The top five Kirklees hotspots in rank order are:

1) Asda Dewsbury: 168

2) Huddersfield’s New Street and King Street: 149

3) Birstall Shopping Park: 107

4) Kingsgate: 103

5)Sainsbury’s, Market Street, Huddersfield: 79