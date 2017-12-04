Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to demolish a supermarket to make way for a gated community of retirement flats have been put on hold.

A proposal by Mirfield developer Darren Smith to knock down the recently vacated Lidl store off Station Road has been delayed by councillors.

Members of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee expressed concern that Mr Smith was set to build a luxury retirement complex but offer no cash to the community.

Typically, developers hand over tens or hundreds of thousands in so-called Section 106 payments to the council.

The money is used to create playgrounds or open spaces, to alter highways or boost funding for local schools.

The amount is calculated by council officials and then negotiated with the applicant.

But planning officers have said Mr Smith does not need to contribute as the development will be for older people and so no education cash is needed.

They also say as there will be no children living on the site, there is no need for a playground or new open space.

Instead they have recommended improvements to the canal tow path are included in the deal.

In terms of highways, the council determined that the new homes would offer a reduction in traffic on the previous supermarket use and so no contribution was required there either.

Mr Smith’s proposal does include the offer of building a new community building for the people of Mirfield.

It is earmarked to host a new library, with Mr Smith redeveloping the existing library into a restaurant.

But despite that, the five strong committee expressed concern that he was offering no cash towards community enhancements.

Stand-in chairman of the committee, Clr Paul Kane, said: “I can’t believe we’ve got 70 odd properties going in and he can’t afford to provide something for the community.”

Councillors agreed and voted to defer a decision on the plan until further talks have been held.

Designs lodged by Mr Smith show the proposed library building would be attached to one of the four blocks of flats.

Access for the public would be from the public car park off Station Road.

The flats complex itself would be private with no public entry.