You’ll need more than £400,000 to live on Huddersfield’s most expensive street.

The priciest in 2016 based on all sale prices was Almondbury Close, Almondbury, where the average cost was £425,000.

The most expensive in Halifax was Branch Road, Barkisland, where the average price was £740,000.

Swan Lane in Huddersfield was the least expensive road in Kirklees in 2016, with an average price of £33,333, while Penn Street in Halifax averaged £43,333.

But local prices were not high when compared with London prices.

The most expensive street in England and Wales in 2016, was Lansdowne Crescent in Notting Hill, where homes go for an average of £9.6m.

The least expensive street in England and Wales for the third year in a row was Waterloo Walk in Washington, Tyne and Wear, where flats sold for an average of £14,500 in 2015, down from £16,500 in 2015.

Figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered. The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies.

Averages for each road are based on the mean of all sale prices in 2016. Streets with fewer than three sales are excluded.