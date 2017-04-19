Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talk about pavement parking. What’s going on in John William Street in Huddersfield town centre?

These flash motors – including a Range Rover – were pictured parked nose to tail outside The Ephesus Turkish restaurant.

The cars were parked entirely on the pavement prompting one woman to ask: “Where’s a parking attendant when you need one?”

The woman who took the picture at 7pm on Saturday said she believed the cars belonged to staff at a restaurant.

She added: “It seems they couldn’t be bothered to park their cars just 50 yards away at Huddersfield Railway Station which is free after 6pm.”

It wasn’t clear whose cars they were and Mir Qylafi, manager at The Ephesus, was also puzzled.

He told the Examiner: “We don’t allow staff to park in front of our premises. I think they might be people coming to collect their food.”