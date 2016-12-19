Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Santa had better hold onto his hat – it’s going to be a stormy Christmas.

While the weather this week has been pretty benign the wind will whip up by the weekend.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens reckons Huddersfield will see two “pretty vicious storms” with winds of up to 80mph.

Salendine Nook-based Mr Stevens is predicting a storm on Friday night and another on Saturday night – Christmas Eve.

“The jet stream will be really ramping up and we’re going to see some quite nasty storms,” he said.

“It’ll be particularly bad on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with strong winds and a band of heavy, squally rain coming in, which will be torrential at times.

“Gusts will be 60-70mph – possibly 80mph – and it will turn colder.”

Mr Stevens said there was every chance of a “white” Christmas for Huddersfield but added: “It won’t be deep and crisp and even but there’s the possibility certainly, but not exclusively, over the hills of sleet or snow showers. Most people in Huddersfield will see at least a flake or two.”

Mr Stevens said the weather would start to change from Wednesday as the wind gets stronger.

“By Friday it will become more unsettled and we’ll have two pretty vicious storms,” he said.

“After that it will remain unsettled into New Year and turn more wintry in January.”