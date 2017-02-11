Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Future regeneration is a major focus for Huddersfield’s MP.

Barry Sheerman said critics that Huddersfield could not regenerate need only look at history - the expansion of Huddersfield University, Kingsgate and the new leisure centre as proof it can be achieved.

He believes unique funding schemes such as social impact investment and crowdfunding will be the way forward.

Huddersfield 2020, a group of local businesses and key people, has launched.

Asked what’s on his bucket list for Huddersfield, the MP said: “It shouldn’t be about what I want, but I’ve made no secret of the fact I want the cable car to feature in HD One, which will be a brilliant asset.

“For the Southgate site (where Tesco were looking to move) I’d love to see a beautifully designed performing arts and conference centre which could house a museum and library.

“I won’t be happy until I see something for the old Co-op building, we need a new contractor for the old technical college, I’d love to see something become of the old railway goods warehouse.

“There was a lot of controversy about St George’s Square, but it’s become a wonderful asset for the town. I’d go a step further and have a glass roof over it so we can make use of it all the time.

“But we need to listen to views of many more people - the thing about a wish list is that it’s only about one person, this has to be about a whole town.”

Funding for is of course, not readily available.

Barry said: “Years ago we had cooperatives and building societies to fund work like this, going forward we need social impact investment, crowdfunding and asking people to invest in something they’ll have ownership of.”

He dropped out of school aged 16 before returning years later. He has used his own experience to make sure young people have access to training and education options.

A former lecturer, Barry said: “I’ve been lucky, I’ve found my spark with a lot of help. I dropped out of school at 16 and lost my way. I got back into education and I’ve been so lucky, so what motivates me is education, training for young people now and in the future.”

Barry was the chair of the Education Select Committee for ten years and is now often found on the chamber of the House of Commons.

He was back in Huddersfield last weekend where he held a fundraiser at Med One for the Jo Cox Foundation, spoke to students at two schools and met Labour Party members to “keep my ear to the ground”.

A grandfather of ten, he says he has young people’s interests at heart: “There’s no point doing anything in Parliament if it doesn’t benefit our young people, they’re the future.”