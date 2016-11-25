Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eleanor Brazil has a decade of experience of saving failing council services.

Only last June she removed control of children’s services from Sandwell Council near Birmingham after ruling its progress was not good enough.

In previous years she has stepped in to turnaround children’s social services at Leeds City Council, Stoke-On-Trent City Council and Herefordshire Council.

She was brought in to Haringey Council following the Baby P scandal and to Birmingham City Council after seven-year-old Khyra Ishaq starved to death under their watch.

Another appointment saw her brought in to Doncaster Council after two brothers inflicted a 90 minute long torture ordeal on two young boys.

A review concluded the incident was preventable.