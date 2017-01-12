Commissioner Derrick Campbell discusses the work of the IPCC

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derrick Campbell became an IPCC Commissioner in January 2013.

He has responsibility for West Midlands, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire forces.

Like all operational Commissioners, Derrick is responsible for providing independent oversight of and taking ultimate responsibility for IPCC investigations, casework and the promotion of public confidence in the complaints system.

(Photo: Birmingham Post and Mail)

Derrick was previously Chief Executive of the Rights and Equality Council and before that was CEO of Sandwell Chamber of Commerce.

He has a long history of working with communities in the UK, and founded and chaired a number of IAG's including Birmingham Reducing Gang Violence 3.

Until recently he chaired the National Independent Advisory Group, advising the government on violent crime and anti-social behaviour and he sat on the national DNA Database Ethics Group from 2008-2013.

He has an MBA and a PhD in philosophy and history, and is also a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA).

The IPCC says: "He brings a wealth of experience of working with communities, including on difficult policing issues."