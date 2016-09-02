Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Who is Jake Mangle-Wurzel?

  • By

A snapshot into the life of Huddersfield's best known eccentric

Jake Mangel-Wurzel at his burnt out home. The 78-year-old hoarder has been ordered to remove his possessions from adjacent public land

Jake was born John Gray on May 20, 1938.

The former lorry driver, who served in the RAF police, was married in his younger days but divorced shortly after his wife had their daughter.

Earlier in his life Jake suffered severe depression and his bizarre new life helped bring him back from the brink.

He changed his name to Jake Jonathon Zebedee Mangle-Wurzel although this is just one of his assumed names.

Jake has also been called Sir Thomas Henry Erasmus Occupier, or THE Occupier, possibly to confuse the postman.

VIEW GALLERY

His bizarre exploits and oddball schemes in the 1980s and 1990s meant he was always in the media spotlight

‘Joker Jake’ has been married four times but has been happily single for many years.

A prolific builder of contraptions and zany modifications, Jake is hard to miss when he’s out on the road.

His current car literally has the kitchen sink attached, although it’s rotated to 90 degrees and probably not much good for washing pots in.

See inside Jake's house

See inside Jake Mangle-Wurzel's burnt out house and caravan
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Jake’s previous vehicle bore the registration plate M62 REX, as in King of the M62 which is a short distance from his home.

An earlier vehicle contained his bath.

A fire gutted his Peat Ponds cottage in July 2010.

And another blaze destroyed his static caravan home in April 2015.

He currently lives in a caravan next to his cottage with his dog Willie.

A feature-length biopic ‘Mr Somebody?’ was made about Jake, although he fell out with its director Michelle Heighway over the final cut.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield breaking news, M62 traffic and travel - live updates

What's happening in Huddersfield today? Follow our live updates through the day to get the latest breaking news, travel and traffic updates plus much more

Previous Articles

Watch: Jake Mangel-Wurzel says "mind your own business" to moans about his car

And that's with all the odd stuff on its roof!

Related Tags

In The News
M62
Places
Huddersfield
Lindley Moor
Organisations
Armed Forces

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Lindley Moor
    See behind closed doors at Jake Mangle-Wurzel's burnt out home as he's told by Kirklees to clear his 'treasures'
  2. Huddersfield
    David Smith was having problems with his new car - so he smashed up a vehicle in Colin Appleyard showroom
  3. West Yorkshire News
    Why are thieves stealing paramedics' car bumpers in Huddersfield?
  4. Holmfirth
    Serious accident in Holmfirth: one woman injured
  5. Bradley
    Watch out for this paving slab that's making motorists swerve on Bradley Bar roundabout

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent