He was known as the King of Clubs.

Now the rags-to-riches story of James Corrigan, the man who created the legendary Batley Variety Club, has been told in a book written by close friend Maureen Prest, the club’s promotions and PR manager during its heyday in the 60s and 70s.

Maureen, who lives in Birstall, tells how James, a member of the Corrigan fairground family, achieved his vision for an entertainment venue which would attract the biggest stars in showbusiness and put Batley – and the north – on the map.

Said Maureen: “I went to work for him shortly after the club opened as promotions manager. He was always very busy and he expected everyone working for him to give 110% – and we were happy to do it.

“It was his vision that the north should have some top-class entertainment. He had the vision and the drive to pull it off.

“We were a can-do generation. There were no grants for this or that, if you had an idea you went for it.”

At its height, the club was drawing capacity audiences of 2,500 and had a membership of 300,000 eager to see international stars such as the Everly Brothers, Gene Pitney, Eartha Kitt and Roy Orbison, as well as home-grown talent including Shirley Bassey, Ken Dodd, Lulu and The Bee Gees.

“James had charisma, personality and impeccable manners,” said Maureen. “Once he started getting the stars in, they all wanted to be there. It was great to work there because the facilities were first class both for the performers and the audience.”

Maureen said the club’s demise began once other venues began imitating its formula for success. James died in 2000 having made and lost his fortune.

“He was a showman who was always looking for the next big thing,” said Maureen.

“Kirklees Council ought to do something to recognise what he did for the area. It was an amazing piece of social engineering. Batley was a grubby, scruffy little town. James was very brave because he put a lot on the line. Thankfully, it paid off, not just for him but for the whole area.”

Maureen, who also worked as a theatrical agent, artist promoter and record producer, said of the book; “It is James’ life story. I’ve wanted to write it for a long time.

“I am quite happy about it and I’m sure people will enjoy reading it. It didn’t take much research. When you were there and lived through it, you don’t need to research it.”

King of Clubs will be launched at 11am on Friday, March 24, at Batley Town Hall – two days before the 50th anniversary of the opening of Batley Variety Club.

It is also available to order priced £14.99 for a signed edition online from www.route-online.com .

The variety club closed in the early 1980s and became the Frontier nightclub. The Frontier shut last year and will be turned into a gym.