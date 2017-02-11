Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

COLNE Valley MP Jason McCartney has joined a growing group of MPs wanting to take politics out of the NHS.

The MP says he’s signed up to a cross-party group who are working on an idea in Parliament which could transform how the NHS and social care is funded.

The group, 25-strong with big name MPs from all parties, want to develop a sustainable way forward for the health service for the next few decades.

Speaking to the Examiner in his Westminster office, he said: “What we want is a convention, which would last just under a year, to put in place a regime and funding to take the puerile party politics and the political party football out of our NHS and put it on a sustainable footing for the next 20 or 30 years, so we don’t keep having to face this winter crisis and calls for more money.”

Asked how he’d feel if Huddersfield Royal Infirmary lost its A&E under a Government he’s part of, he said: “Look, all political parties are partly to blame for this, we lost services under the Labour government, maternity, paediatrics and geriatric surgeries, and yes it’s a Conservative government now when this proposal is happening.

“There is more money going into the NHS than ever before but it’s obviously still not getting exactly where it’s needed.

“The proposal from CCG , which is local doctors, is to downgrade A&E and focus it in Halifax.

“It’s a completely appalling idea, anybody who has even had to try to attempt to get to Halifax on Elland bypass knows how difficult it is to get there.

“We’re a growing university town of 25,000 students, we’ve the Syngenta chemical factory and the population is going up all the time with Kirklees Council set to announce 30,000 new homes to be built over the next five years.

“We do need to get this decision changed.”

He said he believed it was “not a done deal.”

The MP, spends three or four days a week in Parliament, and said he presses health ministers on the subject whenever he can.

As the only Conservative MP in Kirklees, he believes working “cross-party” is the quickest and best way of resolving issues.

“I know I can never make everyone happy 100% of the time, there will always be differences. Constituents will have different views and I may get 300 emails on a subject, but that leaves 85,000 people I don’t know the views of.”