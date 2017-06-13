The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jo Cox was a Labour MP who had only served for 13 months as Labour MP for Batley and Spen when she was murdered by Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair.

She was born Helen Joanne Leadbeater, on 22 June 1974, in Batley.

She was head girl at Heckmondwike Grammar School before graduating with a Social and Political Sciences degree from Pembroke College, Cambridge University.

Following her graduation Cox worked as an advisor to Labour MP Joan Walley.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She spent two years advising Glenys Kinnock, wife of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who was then a Member of the European Parliament.

From 2001 to 2009, Mrs Cox worked for the aid groups Oxfam and Oxfam International, first in Brussels as the leader of the group’s trade reform campaign, then as head of policy and advocacy at Oxfam GB in 2005, and head of Oxfam International’s humanitarian campaigns in New York City in 2007.

Mrs Cox was elected as MP of Batley and Spen in the 2015 general election after her Labour predecessor Mike Wood decided not to stand.

During her time as an MP she formed and chaired the All Party Parliamentary Friends of Syria group.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

Mrs Cox, a supporter of the Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, called for the lifting of the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

She also campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU and following her death campaigning on both sides was suspended for a day as a mark of respect.

On June 16 she was fatally shot and stabbed by far-right fanatic Thomas Mair before a constituents’ surgery at Birstall Library.

She left her husband Brendan Cox and their two children, Cuillin and Lejla Cox, who were five and three when their mother died.

Brendan, Cuillin and Lejla live in the family houseboat on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

(Photo: Julian Hughes)

A by-election, held following her death, was won by former Coronation Street actress and Labour candidate Tracy Brabin. Ms Brabin won the seat comfortably after all major parties and UKIP chose not to field candidates out of respect for Mrs Cox.