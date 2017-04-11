Pink Moon lights up the sky in Leeds

Huddersfield Town approach every game the same, s

Steam trains chug through Huddersfield in the 196

Would you hold any of these creatures?

Former Goat Cafe reopened as The Peppercorn

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information to help bring a Calderdale school girl’s killer to justice.

Today (Wednesday) marks the 22nd anniversary of the grim discovery of murdered school Lindsay Jo Rimer’s body in Rochdale Canal.

But despite the many years that have passed since the tragedy her family are still seeking justice for Lindsay’s murder.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994, on Crown Street.

(Photo: PA)

Det Supt Simon Atkinson from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “For over 22 years the family have had to live with the pain and the hurt of not knowing what happened to Lindsay as her killer continues to enjoy their freedom.

“No family should have to live with not knowing what happened to their daughter. The pain and anguish felt by the Rimer family still runs as deep today as the day Lindsay’s body was found and I want to get the family those answers and bring the person or people to justice for their actions.”

He added: “We hope that someone who hasn’t yet felt able will come forward with the ‘golden nugget’ we are waiting for.”

A 63-year-old man remains on police bail on suspicion of murder while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 01924 821441.