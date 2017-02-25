Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nurse for more than half a century, Dianne Hughes has witnessed everything from the beginning of new life to traumatic death.

She was on duty at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on the day of the Hillsborough disaster and says there are “some things in your life that never leave you”.

But she looks back on her long career in the health service with immense fondness. Nursing, she confesses, was a ‘calling’ and one she couldn’t ignore. She enjoyed contact with patients so much that back in 2004, while night services manager in Sheffield, she signed up to become a Marie Curie nurse, offering her services a few nights each month. As Dianne, now 69, explains: “It was my way of keeping a hands-on job, because my role in the hospital was in admin.”

The Marie Curie charity, founded in 1948, provides hospice care as well as nursing for terminally ill people who want to remain in their own homes. It is named after the famous scientist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity and whose discoveries ultimately led to her own early death from aplastic anaemia. The origins of today’s charity lie in the Marie Curie Hospital, which was set up in London to treat women with cancers and related diseases.

Dianne had personal experience of the services offered by the charity when first her mother and then her father succumbed to terminal cancer. Having help from Marie Curie meant that she and other relatives could get respite from 24-hour home care.

“Having a Marie Curie nurse means that patients can stay at home,” she says, “but Marie Curie nursing is not just about nursing the patient, it’s also about talking to the family and preparing them. You can explain to them what’s going to happen and the signs of impending death. People worry about all sorts of things, like whether someone is eating or not, but there comes a time when eating is immaterial.”

Dianne reflects that quite often patients are more accepting of the terminal nature of their illness than those around them and believes this is because many of us are reluctant to talk about death. She herself has long since made peace with mortality and explains: “I seem to have been around death all my life. We have to learn to accept that we are here now but we are all going to die. There’s nothing more sure. I would say to people that they should talk about it, not brush it under the carpet, and accept the sympathy and love from others.”

Such is Dianne’s empathy for those suffering loss, as well as those terminally ill, that she has trained to be a funeral celebrant. The idea came to her after a friend, who died from breast cancer at the age of 53, asked if she would speak at her funeral when the time came. She is also a family celebrant and conducts baby naming ceremonies.

Dianne has always preferred to work at night (“I’m a night owl”), enjoying the quiet and calm of the early hours, which made her ideally suited to a role as a night nurse with Marie Curie. She says there is something ‘quite wonderful’ about sitting through the night with a patient, watching over them like a guardian angel.

Nursing someone at home also allows for what she refers to as ‘little acts of kindness’ that would not be permissible in a hospital. She explained: “I was nursing one patient who had a little dog that used to follow me into her bedroom and I’d put it on the bed with her and it would lick her on the hand. Can you imagine anything more comforting if you are a dog person? But it’s something you couldn’t do in a hospital.”

Last year Dianne gave up nursing but didn’t want to sever ties with the charity and so is now a Marie Curie Community Ambassador as well as a volunteer helper. As such she spends three hours each week visiting patients and spreads the word about the charity by giving talks to organisations. She is also the co-ordinator for Huddersfield Street Angels, a Christian group that goes out into the town centre on Saturday evenings to help those enjoying the night life to stay safe.

A lifetime spent caring for both young and old through sickness, injury and terminal illness, has taught her to value the here and now. As she says: “I’ve seen sudden death and the trauma it causes - you should care for your family and friends while you’ve got them.”

The Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal aims to raise more than £300,000 in Yorkshire this March. The charity provides support and care to more than 3,000 patients each year in the region. Volunteer helpers provide support and companionship to people with a terminal illness and their families. There are many volunteer opportunities with the charity – for details visit mariecurie.org.uk