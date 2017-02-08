Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clubber was knocked unconscious by a group of men who assaulted him a second time while he was laid on the floor.

The 21-year-old man was followed from the TBC nightclub in Batley to a cashpoint where he was attacked from behind and robbed of his wallet.

Police issued images of men they want to speak with about the attack at around 3.35am on Saturday January 28.

Door staff came to assist the victim who received injuries to his head, nose and mouth.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen said: “I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can help identify the men in the pictures who we wish to speak with in connection with this assault.

“This was an unprovoked attack, which left the victim requiring hospital treatment.”

Contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170044509.