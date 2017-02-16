Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are re-examining vital evidence in the hunt for the killers of millionaire businessman John Luper.

It’s 13 years today since Mr Luper, 57, died during a robbery at his home in Sandmoor Drive in Alwoodley, Leeds.

Mr Luper was attacked by a group of four or five masked men as he walked his dog near his neighbour’s driveway at about 11.30pm on February 16 2004, before being dragged back to his home.

His wife, daughter and the family’s au pair were tied up with duct tape and left in an upstairs bedroom.

Despite extensive investigations at the time – both at the scene and around farmland and buildings in Liversedge – Mr Luper’s killers have never been found.

Now West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team are overseeing the investigation with a particular emphasis on advances in forensic science that could uncover new lines of enquiry.

(Photo: Huddersfield)

Det Chief Insp Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team, said: “Although 13 years have now passed we remain fully committed to doing everything we can to bring Mr Luper’s killers to justice and get his family the answers they need.

“One of the major strands of the review process will be on the forensic evidence gathered from the scene.”

Jewellery and cash totalling around £100,000 – including a rare Cartier watch – were also stolen.

Anyone with information should ring 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.