Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She’s become something of a thorn in the government’s side.

Now Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff is making headway in her efforts to increase access to NHS dentistry in her ward.

After “18 months of banging the drum and not being heard” Paula said the health minister David Mowat has promised to escalate the issue with NHS England.

It comes after Paula was unable to find an NHS dentist for constituents – or herself. She’s facing a nine-mile trip for an appointment.

“The number of children with tooth decay is five times the national average, so hopefully we’ll get action soon. I won’t stop until we do.”

She said the NHS Choices website, which informs where vacancies are, featured out of date information when she used it.

Paula has faced many hurdles – last year the MP became the first opposition MP to get a budget amendment passed by the government, with the success of the ‘tampon tax’ – a hard fought campaign for VAT to be abolished on women’s sanitary products.

Tampon tax: Major supermarkets pledge to pass on tax cut to customers

She’s also taken on the retailers over price variations between identical male and female products.

Last year she was made Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities.

Paula said: “I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to achieve so far, I feel like the changes I’ve been able to secure were things that should have been done long before.

“It shows that with determination we can overcome hurdles.”

Along with her constituency work, her passion lies in health matters.

She worked in the health service before becoming an MP and this week she’s researched cervical screening issues and worked with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service on a campaign.

On her first day in Parliament she felt like an outsider, having never been to university and coming from a working class background, now she says: “I don’t feel inferior to anyone. I was elected to be here the same as everyone else.

“I find the processes of Parliament archaic, the ringing of the bell and getting just eight minutes to get down to the voting lobby.

“Sometimes I think why can’t we use iPads or touch screens to cast our vote, but then other times I feel like we’re the mother of all parliaments and we should keep our traditions alive.”

Campaigns in the pipeline include getting recognition in working practices for women going through the menopause in a similar way to maternity rights.