A Cooper Bridge road is often the scene of repeated flooding.

But who is responsible for tackling it?

Surface water often covers the road underneath the railway bridge in the Cooper Bridge and Colne Bridge area, with the latest flooding on Monday evening.

Clr Martyn Bolt, Mirfield Conservative, believes surface water is backing up onto the road from a gully on nearby Network Rail owned land, near to Yorkshire Water’s sewerage treatment works.

The road falls within Calderdale Council’s remit, yet it’s Kirklees Council that are taking all the complaints, Clr Bolt says.

He explained: “The drains on the road are Calderdale’s.

“The gully or drain along the railway line, which is Network Rail’s, that has either been filled in or hasn’t got a sufficient enough gradient for the amount of water to flow into the River Calder.

“The water is backing up onto the road and causing standing water. That then causes the road drain to bubble up.

“Network Rail appears reluctant to fix the problem because no flooding is affecting the railway line.

“These separate agencies are involved with no single body taking responsibility.”

Clr Bolt believes it used to be open to the Calder.

Aerial photographs in 2000 show the drain along the railway line as being clear, but by 2012 there was parking over it, suggesting it had been filled over.

Clr Bolt added: “Officers from Kirklees, who are the innocent party in all of this, are receiving complaints about it but it feels like they’re not getting any cooperation.

“It’s a credit to our drainage officers that they’re trying to tackle this.

“It’s a great concern for safety if people hit several inches of water, particularly in the dark.

“It is a strategic road. Every time we have a lot of rain it grinds to a halt and we have a potential hazard.”

A Calderdale Council spokeswoman told us: “Calderdale is responsible for the drain and gullies under the railway bridge on the A644 near Cooper Bridge and we have ensured there is no problem with this drain.

“Flooding occurs in this area when the drain backs up, due to problems with the downstream system on surrounding land, which falls outside of Calderdale’s control.”

Network Rail has been asked to comment and they told us they are looking into the issue.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Water said: “We don’t believe that we are responsible for the flooding under the railway bridge on Cooper Bridge Road but would be happy to talk to the other organisations involved about this issue.”

Incidents of surface water in the area were reported last week, plus it flooded during the heavy rainfall on Boxing Day 2015.