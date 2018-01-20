Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It could soon be “Advance to Go” for Huddersfield.

The battle is on to decide whether Huddersfield or Halifax gets the chance to feature on the iconic Monopoly board – and so far we are winning.

Monopoly’s manufacturer Hasbro is urging people to vote for either Huddersfield or Halifax as the town they want to feature on a new Pennine edition of the game. So far, more than 1,500 votes have been cast with a 62%-38% split in favour of our hometown.

Voters have also been suggesting what they’d like to see on the Huddersfield Monopoly board.

One suggested replacing rewording one of the Chance cards to tell a player to “Go back three spaces due to delays on the M62”. Another said one of the counters should depict Felix the Railway Cat and a third suggested an extra playing piece of Compo from Last of the Summer Wine.

The George Hotel, St George’s Square and the railway station frontage were all popular suggestions for property squares.

Other suggestions included the Roman road at Slack near Outlane to replace Old Kent Road and the M62 to replace one of the utilities – as no-one could build houses or hotels on a motorway. Emley Moor Mast was suggested to replace Piccadilly Circus and its statue of Eros. The Examiner itself got a mention – as a replacement for Fleet Street while Kingsgate was suggested to replace Oxford Street.

Halifax got a look-in, too. Some voters suggested the Piece Hall to replace the Jail or Mayfair while another said one of the squares should be named Quality Street in recognition of confectionery firm Nestle’s presence in the town.

One person had a solution to any arguments over which town should triumph – a double-sized board, one side for Huddersfield and the other for Halifax.

Graham Barnes, spokesman for the competition organisers, said: “We have been bowled over by the response. Some of these suggestions have knocked us sideways in the nicest possible way. We were not expecting such a fantastic response.”

The winners of the contest will be announced in the spring, with the new edition hitting the shelves in October.

Huddersfield has previously been entered into the draw for its place in the Monopoly Hall of Fame, losing out to Bradford in 2011.

Winning Moves UK, which has organised the competition, started out with more than 20 locations from the North of England – with Huddersfield and Halifax being the two shortlisted.

To vote online, go to yorkshire@6starpr.co.uk. You can also vote by post to Yorkshire Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ. The closing date is midnight on March 3. The winning location will be announced soon after polls close.