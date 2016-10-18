Login Register
Who do you call if you find a dead snake in a Huddersfield bus shelter?

  • Updated
  • By

Sounds like a joke but it's a serious question... sort of

Corn Snake found in Taylor Hill
The remains of a dead snake found dumped in a bus shelter in Taylor Hill were removed by staff from Kirklees College.

Animal management student Esmee Taylor, 17, who attends the college’s Taylor Hill Centre, reported the find and staff collected the body.

The Examiner reported earlier how the metre-long orange snake was found laid out on the bench inside the shelter on the junction of Taylor Hill Road and Fair Lea Road on Tuesday morning.

Esmee Taylor and dad Barry with snake found in bus shelter at Taylor Hill, Huddersfield.

Shocked bus passengers stumbled across the snake at first light. It was thought to be a corn snake, a native of Central America, which are popular as pets.

A spokesman for Metro, the bus authority which looks after shelters, said he thought it was the first time a snake had been found in a shelter.

He said maintenance staff usually dealt with broken glass or vandal damage.

Anyone who finds a dead snake – or anything else untoward with a bus shelter – should ring MetroLine on 0113 245 7676, go to www.wymetro.com or tweet @MetroTravelNews

