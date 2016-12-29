Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees smokers are among the most successful quitters in Yorkshire.

The number of adult smokers in the borough fell by 20% between 2012 and 2015, according to figures from Public Health England.

That’s a higher success rate than in Rotherham (19%), Doncaster (16%), Calderdale (13%) Barnsley and Wakefield (both 13%) and Sheffield (9%).

And with 16.4% of adults smoking in Kirklees in 2015, the borough has one of the lowest proportions of adult smokers.

By comparison, 22% of adults in Wakefield smoked, as did 21% of adults in Barnsley and 20% in Doncaster.

Yorkshire Smokefree is running a festive campaign to help smokers to quit.

The service is run by the South West Yorkshire Foundation Trust on behalf of local authorities in Barnsley, Calderdale, Doncaster, Kirklees, Rotherham, Sheffield and Wakefield.

SWYFT district director Sean Rayner said: “We’re pleased to see the number of smokers dropping right across South and West Yorkshire, but there is still much work to do.”

Want to quit? Here's some advice from Yorkshire Smokefree

Pick a quit date

Tell family and friends your plans to quit

Anticipate and plan for challenges while quitting

Remove cigarettes and other tobacco from your home‚ car‚ and work

Don't use other products with tobacco

Choose the support that's right for you

For more help, click here to visit Yorkshire Smokefree's website.