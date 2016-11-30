Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A frozen food retailer could soon move into the Staples unit on the Leeds Road Retail Park.

A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council by owners Coal Pension Properties Ltd, c/o LaSalle Investment Management, for unit F, currently Staples.

The application seeks consent for the sale of food goods to “meet incoming tenant requirements”.

It adds: “The likely tenant is a frozen food retailer but requires the flexibility to sell a full range of food goods from the unit.”

It claims it will create 40 full time jobs, but they say for “contractual reasons” they cannot name the retailer. However the new food shop will be “in addition” to an existing store in Huddersfield town centre.

If Kirklees approve the food sales bid, the applicant will have to submit a further planning application seeking permission for signs. The retailer will then be identified.

The application adds: “The likely tenant operates a specific and tightly bound business model, which focuses on the frozen goods sector.

“However more recently, in response to changes in consumer demands, they have sought to expand their store offer by including a range of ‘market’ style perishable goods.”

Earlier this month it was reported the Staples brand will be leaving the UK high street. The Huddersfield Staples unit was built in 1997.